AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,038.74.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,033.48 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,959.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,752.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.