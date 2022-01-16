AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AvalonBay Communities worth $73,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $248.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.14 and its 200 day moving average is $232.77. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.68 and a twelve month high of $257.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

