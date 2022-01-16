Aventus Utility Token (AVT) Price Reaches $0.48

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Aventus Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aventus Utility Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Aventus Utility Token has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aventus Utility Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aventus Utility Token Profile

Aventus Utility Token (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Buying and Selling Aventus Utility Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.