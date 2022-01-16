aWSB (aWSB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23,774.00

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. aWSB has a market cap of $192,279.58 and $23,774.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.45 or 0.00072913 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, aWSB has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.06 or 0.07772624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,111.87 or 0.99936439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008238 BTC.

About aWSB

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars.

