Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,964,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,420,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

AXON opened at $137.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.09 and a 12 month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 26,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.63, for a total value of $4,779,048.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 654,140 shares valued at $120,058,152. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.