bAlpha Price Up 21% Over Last Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for approximately $26.83 or 0.00062393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $482,896.16 and approximately $426,115.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

