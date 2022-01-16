Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Update

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NPEZF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 509,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. Bam Bam Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Get Bam Bam Resources alerts:

Bam Bam Resources Company Profile

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Bam Bam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bam Bam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.