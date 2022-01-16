Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Short Interest Update

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NPEZF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 509,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09. Bam Bam Resources has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.12.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile
