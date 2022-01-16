Banano (BAN) Market Cap Tops $20.69 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Banano has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $58,336.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,571,411 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

