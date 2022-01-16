Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,438 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.64% of Fastly worth $30,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Fastly by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.19. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.