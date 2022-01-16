Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $33,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $143.00 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average of $147.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

