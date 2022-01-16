Barclays PLC Purchases 614,382 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,382 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Elanco Animal Health worth $29,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 751,804 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 231,454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 418,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

