Barclays PLC Sells 187,313 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 187,313 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Starwood Property Trust worth $27,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter worth $7,613,000. Brown University acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth $4,882,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

