Barclays PLC Sells 79,525 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Barclays PLC cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,525 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $28,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 103.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 259,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,765,000 after purchasing an additional 55,245 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 60.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $244.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.11. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

