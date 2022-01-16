Base Protocol (BASE) Price Hits $1.37 on Major Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $490,730.67 and approximately $43,240.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

