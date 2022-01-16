Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTEGF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 548,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $388.17 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

