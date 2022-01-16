Beacon Price Hits $0.31 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $553,957.99 and approximately $12,016.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00034357 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

