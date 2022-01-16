Beam Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $49.70 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018413 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001083 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 105,725,920 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

