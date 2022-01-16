Beam Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $49.70 million and $4.53 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 105,725,920 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

