Beaxy (BXY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $568.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 33.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Beaxy has a market cap of $509,560.79 and approximately $568.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,758,512 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

