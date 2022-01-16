BENQI (QI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.14 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $35.84 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00064229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00072887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,345.88 or 0.07746774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.12 or 0.99596073 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008222 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.