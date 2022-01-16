BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,696.0 days.

OTCMKTS BRRGF opened at $1.77 on Friday. BerGenBio ASA has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

