Berry Data Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001380 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $174,011.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064222 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00072510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.77 or 0.07768621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,054.51 or 0.99790440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00070366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008217 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

