Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,165 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 192,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Best Buy worth $20,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 122.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $100.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.32. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.54 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.