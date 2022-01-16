BillionHappiness Price Up 6% Over Last Week (BHC)

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for approximately $72.07 or 0.00167314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BillionHappiness has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $564,188.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness Profile

BillionHappiness is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here . BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

