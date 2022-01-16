BinaryX (BNX) Price Hits $32.73

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $32.73 or 0.00075781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $66.21 million and approximately $25.02 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011274 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.25 or 0.00496051 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001041 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.