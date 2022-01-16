BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) & Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Head-To-Head Comparison

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Abcam shares are held by institutional investors. 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioAtla and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -43.41% -36.52% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioAtla and Abcam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $430,000.00 1,082.07 -$35.85 million N/A N/A Abcam $401.06 million 10.18 $21.83 million N/A N/A

Abcam has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioAtla and Abcam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 Abcam 0 4 2 0 2.33

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $75.33, indicating a potential upside of 496.46%. Abcam has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.92%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Abcam.

Summary

BioAtla beats Abcam on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. Further, the company offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

