BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Tops $0.0880 on Top Exchanges

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0880 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $154.53 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BioPassport Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

