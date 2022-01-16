Bismuth Price Hits $0.16 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $3.81 million and $325.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 112.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,527,535 coins and its circulating supply is 23,367,360 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

