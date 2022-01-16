Biswap Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Biswap has a market cap of $129.35 million and $8.21 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.54 or 0.07735513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,308.91 or 1.00108276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00069869 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008171 BTC.

About Biswap

Biswap’s total supply is 192,720,124 coins and its circulating supply is 167,261,588 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

