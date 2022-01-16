BitBall (BTB) Price Down 12.1% This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. BitBall has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $172,616.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,159.37 or 1.00198786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00099685 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.00737214 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.