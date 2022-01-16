BitCoal (COAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $126.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $15,420.66 and $126.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.15 or 0.00518607 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.