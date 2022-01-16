Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Reaches $0.0528

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $972,697.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

