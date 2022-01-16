Bitcoin Confidential Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,378.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $560,045.68 and $7,378.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 15% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00332305 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.