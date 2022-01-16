Bitcoin Private Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00003198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00327110 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00087358 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00127283 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002165 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

