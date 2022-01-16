Bitcoin Zero Market Cap Tops $24,991.24 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $24,991.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00074659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.16 or 0.07678148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,013.87 or 0.99864195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00069512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008170 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

