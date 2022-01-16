BitcoinPoS Trading 34% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 34% against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $353,180.19 and approximately $306.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,305,837 coins and its circulating supply is 5,094,383 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

