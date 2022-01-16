BitCore (BTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $294,786.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $294,786.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,967.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.56 or 0.07779318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.34 or 0.00340575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.49 or 0.00904154 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00074972 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.75 or 0.00513759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.83 or 0.00262601 BTC.

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

