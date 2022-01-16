BitGreen (BITG) Price Tops $0.0629 on Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00216423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00041732 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.96 or 0.00456062 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00079224 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.