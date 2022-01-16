BitTube One Day Volume Reaches $444.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $444.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00507363 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 332,879,050 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

