BitWhite 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $113,702.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $113,149.31 and approximately $113,702.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

