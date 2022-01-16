BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the December 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 116.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of BOE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.23. 166,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,917. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

