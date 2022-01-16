BlackRock Inc. Buys 863,247 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.98% of Life Storage worth $1,127,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Life Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Life Storage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.88 and its 200 day moving average is $127.36. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.