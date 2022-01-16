BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,871,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 678,383 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.59% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $981,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $202.07 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

