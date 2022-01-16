BlackRock Inc. Has $965.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,268,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 906,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.79% of First Horizon worth $965,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Horizon by 53.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

