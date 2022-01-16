BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,218,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310,057 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.54% of Equitable worth $1,043,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 714.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

EQH stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

