BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,991,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,079,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.88% of Crocs worth $1,003,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Crocs by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.56.

Crocs stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.99. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

