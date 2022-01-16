BlackRock Inc. Purchases 15,561 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,606,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.01% of Essential Utilities worth $1,133,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.11 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

