BlackRock Inc. Sells 65,549 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,918,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,549 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.88% of Atmos Energy worth $1,139,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

