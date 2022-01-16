BlackRock Inc. Sells 73,743 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,914,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.11% of Paylocity worth $1,097,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $196.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.91 and a 200-day moving average of $249.21. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.43.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

