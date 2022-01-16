BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,390,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,202 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.19% of W. P. Carey worth $978,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 155.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 33.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $6,819,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

